by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 2, 2022 2:40 PM | 1 min read
Graco Hikes Dividend By 11.9%
  • Graco Inc GGG Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.235 per common share.
  • The proposed dividend represents an 11.9% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.
  • The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2023. 
  • The company has approximately 170.2 million outstanding shares.
  • It held $414.8 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • Graco designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. 
  • Price Action: GGG shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $70.20 on the last check Friday.

