Graco Hikes Dividend By 11.9%

Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.235 per common share. The proposed dividend represents an 11.9% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2023.

The company has approximately 170.2 million outstanding shares.

It held $414.8 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.

Graco designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials.

Price Action: GGG shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $70.20 on the last check Friday.

