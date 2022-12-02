Graco Hikes Dividend By 11.9%

- Graco Inc GGG Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.235 per common share.
- The proposed dividend represents an 11.9% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.
- The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2023.
- The company has approximately 170.2 million outstanding shares.
- It held $414.8 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
- Graco designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials.
- Price Action: GGG shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $70.20 on the last check Friday.
