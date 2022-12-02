ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

FTI Consulting Adopts Additional $400M Stock Buyback Program

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 2, 2022 10:27 AM | 1 min read
FTI Consulting Adopts Additional $400M Stock Buyback Program
  • FTI Consulting Inc FCN Board of Directors authorized the additional amount of $400.0 million to repurchase its outstanding shares on December 1, 2022.
  • As of November 30, 2022, FTI has repurchased about 11.3 million shares pursuant to its stock repurchase program at an average price per share of $70.93 for about $799.0 million.
  • After the increased authorization, FTI Consulting has approximately $501.0 million remaining available for repurchases under its program.
  • The repurchases may be funded using available cash on hand or a combination of cash and available borrowings.
  • FTI Consulting held $327 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: FCN shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $169.01 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacksGeneral