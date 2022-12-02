FTI Consulting Adopts Additional $400M Stock Buyback Program

- FTI Consulting Inc FCN Board of Directors authorized the additional amount of $400.0 million to repurchase its outstanding shares on December 1, 2022.
- As of November 30, 2022, FTI has repurchased about 11.3 million shares pursuant to its stock repurchase program at an average price per share of $70.93 for about $799.0 million.
- After the increased authorization, FTI Consulting has approximately $501.0 million remaining available for repurchases under its program.
- The repurchases may be funded using available cash on hand or a combination of cash and available borrowings.
- FTI Consulting held $327 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
- Price Action: FCN shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $169.01 on the last check Friday.
