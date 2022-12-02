FTI Consulting Adopts Additional $400M Stock Buyback Program

by

FTI Consulting Inc FCN Board of Directors authorized the additional amount of $400.0 million to repurchase its outstanding shares on December 1, 2022.

Board of Directors authorized the additional amount of $400.0 million to repurchase its outstanding shares on December 1, 2022. As of November 30, 2022, FTI has repurchased about 11.3 million shares pursuant to its stock repurchase program at an average price per share of $70.93 for about $799.0 million.

After the increased authorization, FTI Consulting has approximately $501.0 million remaining available for repurchases under its program.

The repurchases may be funded using available cash on hand or a combination of cash and available borrowings.

FTI Consulting held $327 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.

Price Action: FCN shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $169.01 on the last check Friday.

