Li Auto Defies COVID-19 Disruptions With Record November Deliveries

Li Auto, Inc. LI reported Thursday record monthly deliveries, aided by strong reception for its Li L9 SUV.

The Beijing-based electric vehicle maker reported November deliveries of 15,034 units, up 11.5% year-over-year and 50% higher than the previous month.

The company noted that the November performance marked a monthly record. The strong numbers come despite the ongoing COVID-19 disruptions in China.

“In particular, Li L9 has been the sales champion of full-size SUVs in China for two consecutive months since it commenced delivery, establishing it as a top choice for six-seat full-size family SUVs in China, “ the company said.

The third vehicle model from the company’s stable – the Li L8, which commenced deliveries in early November, also outperformed the company’s expectations.

Li Auto closed Wednesday's session 18.73% higher at $22, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Li Auto