Very Good Food Soars On Retail Partnership With Albertsons

- Very Good Food Company VGFC said it plans to launch its products at Albertsons Companies Inc ACI grocery stores across the U.S.
- Beginning in January 2023, customers across the U.S. will find the products in the freezer sections of 7 Albertsons Divisions totaling 900 stores and 2,700 new distribution points.
- "We are excited to work with Albertsons, who recognized our innovative products with great taste, texture, and outstanding nutritional profiles that will excite customers," said chief commercial officer Jordan Rogers.
- VGFC is a plant-based food technology company that produces plant-based meat and cheese products.
- Price Action: VGFC shares are trading higher by 23.1% at $0.1614 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
