Nissan Gets ¥200B Green Loan For Electrification Projects

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 30, 2022 6:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY has signed a ¥200 billion syndicated green loan agreement arranged by Mizuho Bank.
  • The lenders include Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank and other financial institutions.
  • Nissan will utilize the loan to support its clean mobility and related projects to progress its long-term electrification and carbon neutrality ambitions.
  • The loan contract period will be five and seven years.
  • It is the first fund raised since Nissan launched the Nissan Sustainable Finance Framework in July.
  • Loan proceeds will fund eligible green projects defined in the framework, such as R&D, investments and expenditures for the design, development, and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles.
  • Price Action: NSANY shares closed lower by 1.66% at $7.10 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

