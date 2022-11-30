Nissan Gets ¥200B Green Loan For Electrification Projects

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY has signed a ¥200 billion syndicated green loan agreement arranged by Mizuho Bank.
- The lenders include Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank and other financial institutions.
- Nissan will utilize the loan to support its clean mobility and related projects to progress its long-term electrification and carbon neutrality ambitions.
- The loan contract period will be five and seven years.
- It is the first fund raised since Nissan launched the Nissan Sustainable Finance Framework in July.
- Loan proceeds will fund eligible green projects defined in the framework, such as R&D, investments and expenditures for the design, development, and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles.
- Price Action: NSANY shares closed lower by 1.66% at $7.10 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.