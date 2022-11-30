Nissan Gets ¥200B Green Loan For Electrification Projects

by

Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY has signed a ¥200 billion syndicated green loan agreement arranged by Mizuho Bank.

Nissan will utilize the loan to support its clean mobility and related projects to progress its long-term electrification and carbon neutrality ambitions.

The loan contract period will be five and seven years.

It is the first fund raised since Nissan launched the Nissan Sustainable Finance Framework in July.

Loan proceeds will fund eligible green projects defined in the framework, such as R&D, investments and expenditures for the design, development, and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles.

Price Action: NSANY shares closed lower by 1.66% at $7.10 on Tuesday.

