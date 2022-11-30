ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Equinix Enters Malaysia With $40M Initial Investment

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 30, 2022 6:10 AM | 1 min read
Equinix Enters Malaysia With $40M Initial Investment
  • Equinix Inc EQIX has made its market entry into Malaysia with plans to build a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center.
  • The initial investment would amount to about $40 million.
  • The data center, to be called JH1, is expected to begin operations in Q1 2024, providing 500 cabinets and 1,960 square meters of colocation space.
  • The IBX data center will support Malaysian companies and multinationals doing business in Malaysia with access to Platform Equinix.
  • The move is in line with the MyDIGITAL initiative launched by the Malaysian Government, aiming to provide a blueprint for the country to accelerate growth of digital products and services.
  • Price Action: EQIX shares closed higher by 1.26% at $670.96 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsGeneral