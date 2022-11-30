Equinix Enters Malaysia With $40M Initial Investment

by

Equinix Inc EQIX has made its market entry into Malaysia with plans to build a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center.

The data center, to be called JH1, is expected to begin operations in Q1 2024, providing 500 cabinets and 1,960 square meters of colocation space.

The IBX data center will support Malaysian companies and multinationals doing business in Malaysia with access to Platform Equinix.

The move is in line with the MyDIGITAL initiative launched by the Malaysian Government, aiming to provide a blueprint for the country to accelerate growth of digital products and services.

Price Action: EQIX shares closed higher by 1.26% at $670.96 on Tuesday.

