Equinix Enters Malaysia With $40M Initial Investment

- Equinix Inc EQIX has made its market entry into Malaysia with plans to build a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center.
- The initial investment would amount to about $40 million.
- The data center, to be called JH1, is expected to begin operations in Q1 2024, providing 500 cabinets and 1,960 square meters of colocation space.
- The IBX data center will support Malaysian companies and multinationals doing business in Malaysia with access to Platform Equinix.
- The move is in line with the MyDIGITAL initiative launched by the Malaysian Government, aiming to provide a blueprint for the country to accelerate growth of digital products and services.
- Price Action: EQIX shares closed higher by 1.26% at $670.96 on Tuesday.
