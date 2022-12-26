Trump Alleges 'Seriously Troubled Man' Kanye West Brought White Supremacist To Mar-A-Lago Dinner

Former President Donald Trump said over the weekend that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, brought the white supremacist Nick Fuentes to dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club.

What Happened: Trump referred to Ye as a “seriously troubled man” on Truth Social. He said Ye’s “been decimated in his business and virtually everything else.”

The former U.S. leader said he allowed Ye’s “request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago” alone so that he could give him “very much needed ‘advice.’”

“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years,” said Trump.

Screenshot From Donald Trump's Truth Social Account

In a separate post, the former president said that Ye was asking him for advice “concerning some of his difficulties” — particularly business ones. He said that Ye “expressed no anti-Semitism” during the dinner. Trump said in the post that he didn’t know Fuentes.

Why It Matters: Some Republicans have criticized Trump for hosting Fuentes. Arkansas’ Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson said on CNN that it was not a “good idea for a leader who's setting an example for the country or the party to meet with an avowed racist or anti-Semite.”

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said he would “'needs better judgment in who he dines with," in an appearance on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

Fuentes was reported to have attended a dinner at Trump’s Florida residence by several media outlets. The known White Superamist has made multiple antisemitic outbursts.

Trump said, according to a prior report, that the dinner was “quick and uneventful” after which his three guests left for the airport.

This post was originally published on Nov. 27, 2022.