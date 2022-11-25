Trump And Kanye: A Surprise Holocaust-Denying Dinner Guest And Shocking Request To Be VP, Guess Who Asked Whom

Donald Trump hosted white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach this week, reported several news outlets.
Fuentes, who seems to relish the attention he garners by posting racist content including Holocaust denials, came as a guest of fellow antisemite Kanye West, who now goes by Ye.
West’s recent outrages made headlines last month when, in addition to numerous antisemitic outbursts, he claimed that George Floyd died from a cannabis-fentanyl overdose rather than suffocation caused a Minnesota cop’s knee on his neck for over 9 minutes.
Meanwhile, Trump confirmed the delightful dinner on his not-Twitter social media site Truth Social. Tesla CEO and now Twitter owner Elon Musk has invited Trump back onto Twitter but the former president has so far declined.
Eat And Run
“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump posted. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”
Trump’s acknowledgment of the dinner followed reports from The Daily Beast and a video posted on West's social media site describing the dinner.
Will You Be My Running Mate?
In the video, West said he asked Trump to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election, which Trump was “perturbed about,” according to the rapper, who claimed Trump “started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose.”
“I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history?” West said. “I'm like, ‘Whoa, whoa, hold on, hold on, Trump. You're talking to Ye.’”
#YE24 pic.twitter.com/DyIhMU5By6— ye (@kanyewest) November 25, 2022
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Nick Fuentes is a white nationalist and outspoken admirer of fascists such as Benito Mussolini. In addition to regular racist and anti-semitic remarks, Fuentes has denied the Holocaust happened, attended the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and was reportedly on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Photo: Nick Fuentes from Southern Poverty Law Center
