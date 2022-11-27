Elon Musk Leads By Example, Says He Coughed Up $8 For His Twitter Blue Check Mark

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Sunday that he was paying the $8 fee for the company’s “verified” blue badge.

What Happened: Musk’s comments came in a thread where he called for a “civil debate” on the platform.

The entrepreneur said, “ Just a note to encourage people of different political or other views to engage in civil debate on Twitter. Worst case, the other side has a slightly better understanding of your views.”

And I am paying $8 btw :) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Why It Matters: Musk rolled out the $8 subscription offer for the Twitter Blue Verification after taking over the company in late October. The monetization was criticized by several high-profile users including Stephen King and Hank Green.

At the time, he said, “​​Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you follow.”

The company has now floated a new plan to counter the negative impact of its paid verification after having to withdraw it earlier.

Musk said that next Friday it will roll out colored badges for verification that would include gold checks for companies, gray checks for government accounts, and blue checks for individuals.

