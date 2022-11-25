ñol

Hyundai Motor And SK On Plan To Build $1.9B JV Plant In US

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 25, 2022 7:03 AM | 1 min read
  • Hyundai Motor Company GDR HYMTF, along with SK On, the battery unit of energy group SK Innovation Co Ltd, is planning to invest about $1.88 billion in a new battery factory.
  • The joint venture battery factory is set to be built in the U.S.
  • Hyundai Motor and SK On, Reuters reported, are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on the investment next week.
  • The facility is anticipated to produce 20 gigawatt hours (GWh), enough to power about 300,000 electric vehicles (EVs).
  • The plant is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026. The battery unit is likely to be located in Georgia.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 1.39% at $29.00 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

