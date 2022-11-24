Elon Musk Seems To Have Retained This Twitter 'Rain' Feature Even After Sacking 50% Of Workforce

Twitter Inc. seems to have retained a feature originating from the pre-Elon Musk takeover days.

What Happened: On Thursday, tech tweeter Jane Manchun Wong shared a screen recording of one of her tweets showering in turkey heads.

Twitter is making Branded Hashtags (aka Hashflags) rain pic.twitter.com/Ak3rZMTvlz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 24, 2022

Wong further said that the feature originated from a Hack Week project in January before Musk took over the reins of the microblogging site.

Earlier, only selected advertisers got to rent a hashtag, that too, for a specific period, and it was a pricey affair.

Why It's Important: Some users complained that the feature is a "nightmare for those with visual disturbance issues." According to Wong, the issue could be resolved using the Twitter Reduce Motion options.

Go to "Settings and Support," tap on "Settings and Privacy," navigate to "Accessibility," and turn off or on your preference for reduced motion.

Meanwhile, a few Twitter employees were happy to see the feature got noticed even though more than half of the team is now gone.

Woa Jane noticed about the hackweek project I worked on way back in March. More than half of the team is gone now but really hope this takes off!! https://t.co/9bjbCo6sVw — Lily G (@scriptedtea) November 24, 2022

