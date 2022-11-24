Amazon To Face Protests, Strikes In 40 Countries During Black Friday Sales

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN employees across 40 countries plan protests and walkouts during Black Friday sales.

What Happened: According to a campaign called "Make Amazon Pay," workers in the U.S., U.K., India, Japan, Australia, South Africa and throughout Europe are demanding higher salaries and better working conditions. Workers decided to protest on the busiest day of the year to make their voices heard.

According to Bloomberg, the movement is being coordinated by the international coalition of trade unions, UNI Global Union.

Protests will occur in more than 10 cities across the U.S., including New York. In addition, labor unions in France and Germany plan coordinated strikes in 18 major warehouses.

In the U.K., workers associated with the GMB union have planned protests outside several warehouses. In addition, demonstrations will take place near Amazon’s new offices in Cape Town, South Africa.

Earlier this month, the nearly 1,000 staff at packaging producer DS Smith in the U.K. voted to strike over pay. Employees at five DS Smith sites across Britain could walk out before the end of November.

“While we are not perfect in any area, if you objectively look at what Amazon is doing on these important matters, you’ll see that we take our role and impact very seriously,” Bloomberg quoted Amazon spokesman David Nieberg as saying.

Amazon could cut about 10,000 jobs in its retail, devices and human resources divisions.

