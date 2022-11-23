Elys Receives Conditional Sports Gaming Approval In Ohio

- Elys Game Technology Corp ELYS has secured conditional approval for Type C sports gaming proprietor licensure from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
- The license has been issued for a period of 5 years, effective January 1, 2023.
- The commencement of betting transactions in Ohio is subject to obtaining all further required certifications and licensing.
- Elys has entered into an agreement to purchase 100 point of sale terminals and 100 self-service betting terminals for installation at host locations throughout Ohio.
- Elys is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy.
- Price Action: ELYS shares are trading lower by 8.26% at $0.20 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSports BettingGeneral