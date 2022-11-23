Elys Receives Conditional Sports Gaming Approval In Ohio

by

has secured conditional approval for Type C sports gaming proprietor licensure from the Ohio Casino Control Commission. The license has been issued for a period of 5 years, effective January 1, 2023.

The commencement of betting transactions in Ohio is subject to obtaining all further required certifications and licensing.

Elys has entered into an agreement to purchase 100 point of sale terminals and 100 self-service betting terminals for installation at host locations throughout Ohio.

Elys is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy.

Price Action: ELYS shares are trading lower by 8.26% at $0.20 on the last check Wednesday.

