Elys Receives Conditional Sports Gaming Approval In Ohio

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 23, 2022 11:21 AM | 1 min read
  • Elys Game Technology Corp ELYS has secured conditional approval for Type C sports gaming proprietor licensure from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
  • The license has been issued for a period of 5 years, effective January 1, 2023.
  • The commencement of betting transactions in Ohio is subject to obtaining all further required certifications and licensing.
  • Elys has entered into an agreement to purchase 100 point of sale terminals and 100 self-service betting terminals for installation at host locations throughout Ohio.
  • Elys is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy.
  • Price Action: ELYS shares are trading lower by 8.26% at $0.20 on the last check Wednesday.

