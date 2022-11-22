Scotts Miracle-Gro, Walgreens Boots Alliance And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling



US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

The Trade: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA Director Nancy Schlichting sold a total of 16,570 shares at an average price of $39.89. The insider received around $660.93 thousand from selling those shares.

Cowen & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $43 to $54. What Walgreens Boots Alliance Does: Walgreens Boots Alliance, based in Deerfield, Illinois, operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally.

Electronic Arts

The Trade: Electronic Arts Inc. EA Chief Legal Officer Jacob J Schatz sold a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of 126.53. The insider received around $253.05 thousand as a result of the transaction.

Chief Legal Officer Jacob J Schatz sold a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of 126.53. The insider received around $253.05 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Electronic Arts recently reported second-quarter bookings of $1.754 billion, down from last year’s $1.851 billion total.

Electronic Arts recently reported second-quarter bookings of $1.754 billion, down from last year’s $1.851 billion total. What Electronic Arts Does: EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile.

Boston Scientific

The Trade: Boston Scientific Corporation BSX EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr Yves Francis Eric Thepaut sold a total of 14,952 shares at an average price of $42.72. The insider received around $638.77 thousand from selling those shares.

EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr Yves Francis Eric Thepaut sold a total of 14,952 shares at an average price of $42.72. The insider received around $638.77 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Boston Scientific, last month, generated net sales of $3.17 billion in Q3 FY22, slightly beating the Wall Street estimate of $3.15 billion.

Boston Scientific, last month, generated net sales of $3.17 billion in Q3 FY22, slightly beating the Wall Street estimate of $3.15 billion. What Boston Scientific Does: Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company