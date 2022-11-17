Hempacco Forms JV With High Sierra Technologies For Low Odor Hemp Cigarettes

by

has entered into a joint venture agreement with High Sierra Technologies Inc (HSTI). The agreement is to manufacture, market, and distribute Low Odor Hemp Cigarettes and Smokables based on the patented and patent-pending technologies of HSTI and Hempacco.

On November 7, 2022, HSTI and Hempacco formed a new Nevada corporation, Organipure Inc., with each owning 50% of the equity interests.

HSTI has developed and patented the technology to produce low-odor cannabis and hemp consumer products.

In addition, Hempacco entered into a Hemp Smokables Manufacturing Agreement with Organipure. Hempacco will now be able to produce hemp cigarettes without the unwanted cannabis aroma.

Hempacco can then add aromas using the terpene spraying patented technology to achieve the goal of Disrupting Tobacco. Hempacco owns the machinery and has licensed the patents for applying this groundbreaking technology.

Price Action: HPCO shares are trading lower by 1.31% at $1.51 on the last check Thursday.

