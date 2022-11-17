ñol

Bitcoin Bull Jack Dorsey Says Won't Be Coming Back As Twitter CEO

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
November 17, 2022 12:17 AM | 1 min read
Block Inc SQ CEO Jack Dorsey, who formerly led Twitter, says he will not return to his relinquished post at the social media company.

What Happened: Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, made the revelation on the social media platform Wednesday.

He was asked by Zaydream Media founder Alex Zay if he would "accept [the] position as CEO of Twitter?" Dorsey replied, "nope."

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin On CashApp

Why It Matters: Current Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that he expected to reduce his time at the company and "find somebody else to run Twitter over time."

Dorsey is a Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and has talked in the past about the apex cryptocurrency being the driving force of Block's business expansion across the world.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reportedly Firing Twitter Workers Over Email For Criticizing Him In Private Slack Channels

Block offers Bitcoin to its users through its CashApp and is also working on a hardware wallet and Bitcoin mining business.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

