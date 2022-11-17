Bitcoin Bull Jack Dorsey Says Won't Be Coming Back As Twitter CEO

Block Inc SQ CEO Jack Dorsey, who formerly led Twitter, says he will not return to his relinquished post at the social media company.

What Happened: Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, made the revelation on the social media platform Wednesday.

He was asked by Zaydream Media founder Alex Zay if he would "accept [the] position as CEO of Twitter?" Dorsey replied, "nope."

Why It Matters: Current Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that he expected to reduce his time at the company and "find somebody else to run Twitter over time."

Dorsey is a Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and has talked in the past about the apex cryptocurrency being the driving force of Block's business expansion across the world.

Block offers Bitcoin to its users through its CashApp and is also working on a hardware wallet and Bitcoin mining business.