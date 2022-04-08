QQQ
Blockstream and Block Begin Construction On Tesla Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 12:36 PM | 1 min read
  • Blockstream and Block Inc SQ broke ground on a solar- and battery-powered Bitcoin mine in Texas that uses solar and storage technology from Tesla Inc TSLA.
  • Tesla’s 3.8 MW solar PV array and 12 MWh Megapack will power the facility.
  • Blockstream co-founder and CEO Adam Back acknowledged the facility as a proof of concept for 100% renewable energy bitcoin mining at scale.
  • The open dashboard will exhibit real-time metrics of the project’s performance. 
  • A later dashboard version will also include solar and storage performance data points.
  • Block looks further to accelerate bitcoin’s synergy with renewables via the initiative.
  • Price Action: SQ shares traded higher by 0.11% at $126.07 on the last check Friday.

