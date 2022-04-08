Blockstream and Block Begin Construction On Tesla Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility

- Blockstream and Block Inc SQ broke ground on a solar- and battery-powered Bitcoin mine in Texas that uses solar and storage technology from Tesla Inc TSLA.
- Tesla’s 3.8 MW solar PV array and 12 MWh Megapack will power the facility.
- Blockstream co-founder and CEO Adam Back acknowledged the facility as a proof of concept for 100% renewable energy bitcoin mining at scale.
- The open dashboard will exhibit real-time metrics of the project’s performance.
- A later dashboard version will also include solar and storage performance data points.
- Block looks further to accelerate bitcoin’s synergy with renewables via the initiative.
- Price Action: SQ shares traded higher by 0.11% at $126.07 on the last check Friday.
