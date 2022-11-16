Carnival, Ginkgo Bioworks And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP shares dipped 13.2% to $159.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and cut full-year guidance.

shares dipped 13.2% to $159.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and cut full-year guidance. Carnival Corporation CCL shares tumbled 12.2% to $9.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of convertible senior notes.

shares tumbled 12.2% to $9.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of convertible senior notes. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA dropped 6.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

dropped 6.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering. Hello Group Inc. MOMO fell 5% to $5.84 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Tuesday.

fell 5% to $5.84 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Tuesday. Arrival ARVL fell 4.1% to $0.4711 in pre-market trading. Arrival recently reported a Q3 loss of $310.3 million.

fell 4.1% to $0.4711 in pre-market trading. Arrival recently reported a Q3 loss of $310.3 million. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH fell 3.6% to $17.65 in pre-market trading. UBS recently maintained Norwegian Cruise Line with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $24.

