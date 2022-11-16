Tiger Global-Backed Quantum Computing Startup Bonds With IBM Over Drug Discovery

- Algorithmiq, a Helsinki-based quantum computing startup, bagged a deal with International Business Machines Corp IBM to super-charge its exploration of quantum algorithms applied to the life sciences.
- The collaboration will help to cut the time and cost of drug discovery and development, TechCrunch reports.
- The widely accepted maxim is that it takes around a decade and $1 billion for a new drug to market.
- The move plans to also contribute to Qiskit, an open-source SDK for quantum computers.
- Algorithmiq will therefore become part of the IBM Quantum Network.
- In February this year, Algorithmiq disclosed a $4 million seed round backed by investment from Tiger Global, K5 Global, and various angel investors.
- IBM kicked off the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 with breakthrough advancements in quantum hardware and software, outlining its pioneering vision for quantum-centric supercomputing.
- At the Summit, the company showcased the 'IBM Osprey' - its new 433-quantum bit (qubit) processor.
- IBM Osprey has the largest qubit count of any IBM quantum processor, more than tripling the 127 qubits on the IBM Eagle processor unveiled in 2021.
- Price Action: IBM shares closed higher by 0.10% at $144.34 on Tuesday.
