Origin Agritech Joins Hand With Eos' Cloudland Focusing Sichuan Province

Origin Agritech Ltd SEED has formed a joint venture with Eos Asia Investments Limited subsidiary Cloudland to expand the production of NEC corn into Sichuan Province, China.

Sichuan has a 10-million-ton per annum deficit in corn for feedstock that is sourced from other provinces.

The regional government has expressed interest in supporting the growth of Origin Agritech's NEC corn due to its energy density and resource efficiency.

"This will allow us to quickly expand our production of corn into Sichuan Province next year and will have a positive impact on revenues and earnings, with little capital requirement due to the favorable government policies and local support of our Cloudland JV partner,” said Chairman Gengchen Han.

Price Action: SEED shares are trading higher by 4.55% at $9.64 on the last check Tuesday.

