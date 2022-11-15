Amazon Launches Affordable Virtual Care Service Amazon Clinic

by

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN introduced Amazon Clinic, a message-based virtual care service that connects customers with affordable virtual care options at home, after dinner, at the grocery store, or on the go for more than 20 common health conditions, like allergies, acne, and hair loss.

Amazon agreed to acquire One Medical, a human-centered and technology-powered primary care provider.

The offering will be initially available in 32 U.S. states and does not accept insurance yet.

Patients select their condition, choose a provider from a list, and complete an intake questionnaire. They connect directly to the provider through a "message-based portal."

Amazon made it easier for people to get and stay healthy by launching Amazon Pharmacy, where customers can get their medication delivered to their door conveniently. Prime Members can avail of the service in just two days.

Amazon wound down Amazon Care, its startup telehealth service.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.20% at $98.29 on the last check Tuesday.

AMZN shares traded lower by 0.20% at $98.29 on the last check Tuesday.

