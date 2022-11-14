AMD To Rally Around 39%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

- Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $65 to $100. . Baird analyst Tristan Gerra upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. AMD shares rose 5.7% to close at $72.37 on Friday.
- EF Hutton cut the price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. FRGI from $18 to $14.5. EF Hutton analyst Edward Reilly maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Fiesta Restaurant shares fell 4.3% to close at $6.94 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs cut Dominion Energy, Inc. D price target from $72 to $69. Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Dominion Energy shares rose 0.8% to $62.16 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA price target from $11 to $10. JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Teva Pharmaceutical fell 2.4% to $9.25 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Gain Therapeutics, Inc. GANX price target from $12 to $10. B HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained the stock with a Buy. Gain Therapeutics shares gained 1.3% to close at $3.21 on Friday.
- Citigroup reduced Agiliti, Inc. AGTI price target from $24 to $21. Citigroup analyst Jason Cassorla maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Agiliti shares fell 3.2% to close at $15.00 on Friday.
