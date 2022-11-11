Yoshitsu Expands Presence In Hong Kong

by

Beauty products and food retailer and wholesaler Yoshitsu Co Ltd TKLF opened a new store on October 20, in China (Hong Kong).

The new store in Shatin is part of the company's long-term plan to expand its presence in the country.

The new store will provide customers with cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, cosmetic applicators, and body care products.

"We look forward to continuing our expansion efforts in the future, strengthening our store network and raising our brand awareness," said principal executive officer Mei Kanayama.

Price Action: TKLF shares are trading higher by 1.29% at $1.18 in premarket on the last check Friday.

