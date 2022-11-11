Yoshitsu Expands Presence In Hong Kong

- Beauty products and food retailer and wholesaler Yoshitsu Co Ltd TKLF opened a new store on October 20, in China (Hong Kong).
- The new store in Shatin is part of the company's long-term plan to expand its presence in the country.
- The new store will provide customers with cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, cosmetic applicators, and body care products.
- "We look forward to continuing our expansion efforts in the future, strengthening our store network and raising our brand awareness," said principal executive officer Mei Kanayama.
- Price Action: TKLF shares are trading higher by 1.29% at $1.18 in premarket on the last check Friday.
