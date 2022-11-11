ñol

Yoshitsu Expands Presence In Hong Kong

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 11, 2022 9:20 AM | 1 min read
  • Beauty products and food retailer and wholesaler Yoshitsu Co Ltd TKLF opened a new store on October 20, in China (Hong Kong).
  • The new store in Shatin is part of the company's long-term plan to expand its presence in the country.
  • The new store will provide customers with cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, cosmetic applicators, and body care products. 
  • "We look forward to continuing our expansion efforts in the future, strengthening our store network and raising our brand awareness," said principal executive officer Mei Kanayama.
  • Price Action: TKLF shares are trading higher by 1.29% at $1.18 in premarket on the last check Friday.

 

