AirTag Users, Apple Has A New Firmware Update For You

Apple Inc. AAPL rolled out a new update for AirTags, refreshing the firmware of the item tracker.

What Happened: On Thursday, Apple's new firmware 2.0.24 version was released for AirTags, featuring build number 2A24e. Considering Apple is yet to share notes about the latest firmware update, it is unclear what precise changes are there, reported 9To5Mac.

To check the latest firmware version of an AirTag, users need to open the Find My application on their iPhone, choose the items tab, and tap on the name of their AirTag. After going through these steps, users can find the serial number and firmware version of their AirTag.

However, users must remember that there's no way to force an AirTag to update. Instead, it will be better to ensure it is in range of the user's iPhone. This way, the item tracker should automatically update after some time.

Why It's Important: The previous AirTag firmware update was released on April 28, but it tuned out the unwanted tracking sound that enabled people to locate an unknown AirTag, the report noted.

The Tim Cook-led company earlier said that AirTags are designed to help people locate personal belongings, not to track other people or another's property.

