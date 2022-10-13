Lufthansa Does U-Turn On Apple AirTags Ban After Outrage

Days after banning Apple Inc.'s AAPL AirTags from flights, Deutsche Lufthansa DLAKY has now said that the tracking devices made by the Cupertino-based company are allowed.

What Happened: Lufthansa tweeted on Thursday that trackers were now allowed on flights and added, “tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk.”

The German Aviation Authorities (Luftfahrtbundesamt) confirmed today, that they share our risk assessment, that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk. With that these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights. — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) October 12, 2022

On Oct. 9, Lufthansa announced that it was banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be deactivated.

The airline later added that "according to ICAO guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations. Furthermore, due to their transmission function, the trackers must be deactivated during the flight if they are in checked baggage and cannot be used as a result."

Lufthansa's statements about International Civilian Aviation Organization, or ICAO, guidelines were found to be misinterpreted. The ICAO regulation cited by the airline is about devices like MacBook Pro that consist of more than two grams of lithium. In contrast, an AirTag uses a battery with about 0.2 grams of lithium — almost minuscule to be considered dangerous under the guidelines, reported Apple Insider.

