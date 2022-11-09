DuPont, Expeditors International, Planet Fitness And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones surging more than 300 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- TaskUs, Inc. TASK shares climbed 37.2% to settle at $22.01 on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT surged 31.6% to close at $11.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Groupon, Inc. GRPN rose 27.4% to settle at $8.97 following Q3 results.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO climbed 25.4% to close at $8.90 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ gained 25% to close at $10.26.
- LivePerson, Inc. LPSN jumped 24.2% to close at $12.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- International Game Technology PLC IGT rose 22.4% to close at $24.41. International Game Technology reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $1.06 billion (at constant currency), beating the consensus of $1.01 billion.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS gained 19.7% to close at $5.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG climbed 19.1% to close at $251.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance with a midpoint above analyst estimates..
- First Advantage Corporation FA climbed 18.6% to close at $12.30 following Q3 results.
- Triumph Group, Inc. TGI jumped 17.7% to settle at $11.19 after the company reported upbeat quarterly sales and raised FY23 earnings guidance.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC gained 16.9% to close at $5.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH rose 16.2% to settle at $21.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Allakos Inc. ALLK climbed 15.5% to close at $7.07 following a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA gained 15.4% to close at $40.29 following Q3 results.
- Five9, Inc. FIVN jumped 15.1% to close at $54.10 following Q3 results.
- AAON, Inc. AAON jumped 14% to close at $74.75 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Rover Group, Inc. ROVR gained 13.6% to close at $4.68 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss and issued strong sales forecast.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI rose 13.2% to settle at $9.85. Gold Fields announced termination of arrangement agreement with Yamana.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB climbed 13% to close at $3.30 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM gained 11.7% to settle at $63.46. Morgan Stanley maintained Axsome Therapeutics with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $74 to $73.
- Sanmina Corporation SANM jumped 11% to settle at $65.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR climbed 10.9% to close at $18.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Veritiv Corporation VRTV climbed 10.2% to settle at $119.87 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY22 EPS guidance.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL rose 9.7% to close at $5.30.
- Fabrinet FN gained 9.5% to settle at $121.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU jumped 9.3% to close at $16.25.
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD gained 9.1% to settle at $104.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT gained 8.6% to close at $66.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS jumped 8.6% to settle at $61.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST rose 8% to close at $167.45 following quarterly earnings.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD gained 7.3% to close at $66.28 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH rose 3.7% to close at $17.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 guidance.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN gained 3.4% to close at $19.65 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
