British Advertising Giant WPP Reveals CFO Transition

British communication and advertising company WPP PLC WPP said its Chief Financial Officer, John Rogers, has decided to step down.

The Board has agreed that he will step down as CFO and an Executive Director of the Board following the finalization of the 2022 Annual Report & Accounts in 2023.

WPP has appointed Joanne Wilson to succeed John as the CFO.

Joanne Wilson is currently head of finance at the U.K.-listed soft drinks company Britvic plc . It is expected that she will join WPP in the first half of 2023.

"Joanne is a highly regarded CFO and leader. Beyond her financial credentials, her extensive experience in data, retail and ESG is especially valuable given their importance to our business and our client base," said CEO Mark Read.

Price Action: WPP shares closed higher by 1.38% at $46.23 on Monday.

