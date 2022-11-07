by

Huadi International Group Co HUDI has entered into a securities purchase agreement with two institutional investors for a registered direct offering of $25 million of its shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 9, 2022.

The offering consists of selling 1 million ordinary shares in a registered direct offering at a purchase price of $25.00 per ordinary share.

The purchase price represents a 86% discount from the previous close on November 4.

The stock gained more than 480% in the last 2 trading sessions.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for this offering.

Price Action: HUDI shares are trading lower by 90.22% at $17.61 on the last check Monday.

