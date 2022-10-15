Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills.

What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week.

Zip2 was founded as Global Link Information Network in 1995 by Musk and his brother Kimbal to provide online city guide software to newspapers. It was bought by Compaq in 1999 for $307 million.

Sharing an anecdote from the past, Ambras said once when Musk was going around the office at 9 p.m. there weren’t many people sitting in their cubes.

“His face turned red and he was just really angry,” Ambras said, adding that he was not too pleased about the entire company not being at the office at that hour.

Ambras noted that Musk worked seven days a week and crazy hours.

Branden Spikes, a systems engineer at Zip2, said in the documentary that “pulling an all-nighter” was a common occurrence with Musk.

“We would stay at the office until late hours and then eventually he’d fall asleep under his cube with his physics book as a pillow,” he said.

Spikes called the billionaire an “unusual fellow,” who knows just about everything.

