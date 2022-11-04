Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Natural Grocers NGVC - P/E: 9.95 Sunlands Technology STG - P/E: 0.69 Albertsons Companies ACI - P/E: 7.29 Industrias Bachoco SAB IBA - P/E: 7.22 Pilgrims Pride PPC - P/E: 6.13

Natural Grocers saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.28 in Q2 to $0.17 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.32%, which has increased by 0.43% from 1.89% last quarter.

This quarter, Sunlands Technology experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $2.14 in Q1 and is now $1.26. Most recently, Albertsons Companies reported earnings per share at $0.72, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $1.0. Industrias Bachoco SAB's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.97, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.94. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.28%, which has increased by 0.23% from 2.05% last quarter.

Pilgrims Pride's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.09, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.54.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.