ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 4, 2022 10:56 AM | 1 min read
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

  1. LyondellBasell Industries LYB - P/E: 6.01
  2. Cemex CX - P/E: 0.98
  3. Ascent Industries ACNT - P/E: 3.74
  4. Commercial Metals CMC - P/E: 4.42
  5. Kronos Worldwide KRO - P/E: 5.93

LyondellBasell Industries's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.96, whereas in Q2, they were at 5.19. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.22%, which has increased by 0.95% from 4.27% last quarter.

Cemex looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.18, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, Ascent Industries reported earnings per share at $1.06, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.99. Commercial Metals's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $2.45, whereas in Q3, they were at 2.61. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.6%, which has increased by 0.09% from 1.51% last quarter.

This quarter, Kronos Worldwide experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.4 in Q2 and is now $0.18. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.93%, which has increased by 3.61% from 4.32% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-VSNews