Elon Musk Sees 'Room For Improvement' In Twitter's Brain Hive: 'A Neuron Doesn't Realize It's A Neuron'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
November 3, 2022 9:22 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk Sees 'Room For Improvement' In Twitter's Brain Hive: 'A Neuron Doesn't Realize It's A Neuron'

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk sees a “lot of room for improvement” in the platform’s collective hive brain.

What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that because the platform consists of “billions of bidirectional interactions per day,” it can be thought of as a “collective, cybernetic super-intelligence.” The caveat being there’s a “lot of room for improvement.”

Why It Matters: Musk completed the purchase of Twitter on Oct. 27 which led to the exodus of former top executives of the platform — including CEO Parag Agrawal.

Since then, Musk has been advocating an $8 price tag for Twitter’s verified status tag.

In his characteristic fashion, Musk also recently polled his Twitter followers asking them if advertisers should back “Freedom of Speech” or “Political Correctness.”

The poll, which attracted 2.75 million votes, concluded Thursday with 78.3% voting for freedom of speech.

Photo courtesy: Thomas Hawk on Flickr

