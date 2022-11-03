Elon Musk Sees 'Room For Improvement' In Twitter's Brain Hive: 'A Neuron Doesn't Realize It's A Neuron'

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk sees a “lot of room for improvement” in the platform’s collective hive brain.

What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that because the platform consists of “billions of bidirectional interactions per day,” it can be thought of as a “collective, cybernetic super-intelligence.” The caveat being there’s a “lot of room for improvement.”

… with a lot of room for improvement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2022

Musk, who also heads Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, also made another cerebrum-related reference and said, “A neuron doesn’t realize it’s a neuron.”

Why It Matters: Musk completed the purchase of Twitter on Oct. 27 which led to the exodus of former top executives of the platform — including CEO Parag Agrawal.

Since then, Musk has been advocating an $8 price tag for Twitter’s verified status tag.

In his characteristic fashion, Musk also recently polled his Twitter followers asking them if advertisers should back “Freedom of Speech” or “Political Correctness.”

The poll, which attracted 2.75 million votes, concluded Thursday with 78.3% voting for freedom of speech.

