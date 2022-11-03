ñol

Carl Icahn Holds 8% Stake In Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings; Call For Changes: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 3, 2022 5:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn who has a stake in the beverage-can maker Crown Holdings Inc CCK believes the company should dispose noncore units and boost buyback.
  • Carl’s stake in the company amounted to about $700 million, making him the company’s second-largest holder, the WSJ reported.
  • Crown lowered its outlook due to stronger U.S. dollar, higher energy cost in Europe, and increased interest expense.
  • The company’s shares have lost nearly 40% so far in 2022.
  • Demand for aluminum cans spiked in 2020 as consumers staying home preferred canned cocktails, spiked seltzer and beer. But after the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, consumer demand for the drinks fell steeply, leaving the company with a glut of inventory, the report added.
  • Icahn has suggested Crown to consider spinning off or selling the noncore assets, including a minority stake in a European food-can business, and buyback more stocks.
  • Price Action: CCK shares closed lower by 3.19% at $66.76 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

