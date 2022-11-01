EXCLUSIVE: Knightscope Accelerates Growth With Five New Contracts For Its Service

Knightscope Inc KSCP has announced five new contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service in several verticals across multiple U.S. geographies.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report.

What Happened: These wins continue to provide recurring revenue for ongoing societal problems.

The newly added contracts come from Ohio-based pharmaceutical’s global manufacturer & distributor of medical & laboratory products, two hotels, a sports complex in New York, and a multi-family housing complex in Pennsylvania (owned by an investment company with dozens of other properties in 14 states).

Today’s announcement is in addition to the 30 new contracts already disclosed in 2022.

In October, Knightscope acquired CASE Emergency Systems, which specializes in “blue light” security telephones for college campuses, parks, and other public spaces, and wireless emergency communications technology.

Price Action: KSCP shares are down 7.44% at $3.11 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.