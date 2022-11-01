ñol

ON Semiconductor, Global Payments And Other Big Losers From Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 1, 2022 5:26 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB shares tumbled 59.8% to close at $3.61 after the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted Y-mAbs did not provide sufficient evidence to conclude its treatment improves overall survival.
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP declined 45.6% to close at $3.43 following a media report stating the company is being investigated over ties to a Chinese startup. TuSimple board terminated CEO, President, and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Xiaodi Hou from his position.
  • Instil Bio, Inc. TIL dropped 37.1% to close at $3.30 after the company voluntarily paused enrollment of its ongoing clinical trials.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 18.6% to close at $21.16.
  • Waterdrop Inc. WDH dropped 12.2% to close at $1.30.
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM fell 9.6% to close at $44.06.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation ON declined 9% to close at $61.43 after the company reported Q3 financial results and issued Q4 guidance.
  • Global Payments Inc. GPN fell 8.8% to close at $114.26 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF dropped 8.3% to close at $78.75.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS declined 8.2% to settle at $25.48.
  • Newell Brands Inc. NWL dropped 8.2% to close at $13.81. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $16 to $11.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 8.1% to settle at $66.25.
  • DoorDash, Inc. DASH dipped 7.5% to close at $43.53.
  • RLX Technology Inc. RLX fell 7.4% to settle at $1.25.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. HBI dropped 5.3% to settle at $6.82 amid analysts at Wells Fargo downgrading their rating of the stock to Underweight and announcing a $5 price target.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

