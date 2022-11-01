On WhatsApp, Now Make Your Avatar To Use It As Profile Photo — But Some Users Will Have To Wait

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META WhatsApp avatar feature is now available for a few beta users on iOS.

What Happened: The feature will allow users to recreate themselves as virtual beings on WhatsApp. For now, it's being made available only to a select group of beta testers on iOS, tweeted WABetaInfo on Monday.

WhatsApp has, however, removed the avatar feature temporarily on Android beta. Responding to a user's complaint about the platform taking down the feature on Android, WABetaInfo said it may be "enabled very soon."

Due to a certain issue when setting up the avatar, it has been removed. Probably, it will be enabled very soon (maybe this week, in my opinion)

Users can check if the feature is enabled on their WhatsApp account through the platform's settings. They can install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.71 update from the TestFlight app, set up an avatar and start sending stickers by using their configuration or using it as a profile photo.

WhatsApp will extend the feature to more users in the coming weeks.

