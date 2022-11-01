Ford Credit CFO Schaaf To Retire; Eliane Okamura Named Successor

by

said Brian Schaaf, chief financial officer, treasurer and executive vice president, Strategy, of Ford Motor Credit Company, has elected to retire, effective December 1, after a 33-year career. Consequently, Ford Credit appointed Eliane Okamura to succeed Schaaf, effective December 1.

Okamura is director of automotive strategy, Risk and agile finance on Ford's Treasury team, a position she has held since March 2021.

She joined the company in 1995 in Brazil as an analyst and held a variety of financial positions in Brazil and the U.S.

Okamura holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and a master's in business administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Ford Motor Credit Company provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world.

