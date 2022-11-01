ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Ford Credit CFO Schaaf To Retire; Eliane Okamura Named Successor

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 1, 2022 6:29 AM | 1 min read
Ford Credit CFO Schaaf To Retire; Eliane Okamura Named Successor
  • Ford Motor Co F said Brian Schaaf, chief financial officer, treasurer and executive vice president, Strategy, of Ford Motor Credit Company, has elected to retire, effective December 1, after a 33-year career.
  • Consequently, Ford Credit appointed Eliane Okamura to succeed Schaaf, effective December 1.
  • Okamura is director of automotive strategy, Risk and agile finance on Ford's Treasury team, a position she has held since March 2021.
  • She joined the company in 1995 in Brazil as an analyst and held a variety of financial positions in Brazil and the U.S.
  • Okamura holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and a master's in business administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).
  • Ford Motor Credit Company provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world.
  • Also ReadFord Ordered To Pay $105M To Versata Software For License Breach
  • Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 1.12% at $13.52 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementGeneral