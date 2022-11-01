Ford Credit CFO Schaaf To Retire; Eliane Okamura Named Successor

- Ford Motor Co F said Brian Schaaf, chief financial officer, treasurer and executive vice president, Strategy, of Ford Motor Credit Company, has elected to retire, effective December 1, after a 33-year career.
- Consequently, Ford Credit appointed Eliane Okamura to succeed Schaaf, effective December 1.
- Okamura is director of automotive strategy, Risk and agile finance on Ford's Treasury team, a position she has held since March 2021.
- She joined the company in 1995 in Brazil as an analyst and held a variety of financial positions in Brazil and the U.S.
- Okamura holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and a master's in business administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).
- Ford Motor Credit Company provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world.
