Apple Employees In Australia Gear Up To Strike Again Amid Dispute Over Pay, Working Conditions

Apple Inc. AAPL Australian employees are preparing to strike again as the dispute over pay and working conditions escalates.

What Happened: Nearly 68% of workers in Australia rejected a pay and benefits deal proposed by Apple management, results released on Monday showed, reported Reuters.

87% of almost 4,000 Apple employees in Australia participated in the survey carried out after the proposed workplace agreement.

Members of the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) — one of three unions involved in negotiations with the Cupertino-based tech giant — said the representatives would meet on Monday and more strikes will "absolutely" be discussed.

"Workers are very happy, they've been campaigning for a fair agreement for three months. Our members have been engaged in pretty serious work bans and strikes," RAFFWU Secretary Josh Cullinan told the publication.

"We expect members will want to endorse a series of work stoppages."

Apple proposed a new set of locked-in wage rises and conditions in Australia that unions say mean real wage cuts and the prospect of some staff working 60-hour weeks without overtime pay.

Following the failure to reach an agreement, negotiations began in August. The report noted that the unions want Apple to guarantee wage increases that reflect inflation.

Price Action: Apple closed Friday's session up 7.56% at $155.74, according to Benzinga Pro data.

