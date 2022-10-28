US PCE Price Index Might Increase By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 180 points amid losses in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

Data on personal income and outlays for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income, which gained 0.3% in the previous month, is expected to increase again by 0.3% in September. Analysts expect personal consumption expenditures rising 0.4%, while inflation readings are projected at monthly gains of 0.3% for September.

The Employment Cost Index for the third quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After the second quarter's 1.3% increase, analysts expect employment costs rising 1.2% in the third quarter.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is projected to end the October month at 59.7 compared to 59.8 at mid-month.

The pending home sales index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Pending home sales are likely to decline 3.8% in September.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Market Volatility Increases As US Stocks End Mixed