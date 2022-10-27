5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 5.68 Ranger Oil ROCC - P/E: 7.15 Gran Tierra Energy GTE - P/E: 2.87 Diamondback Energy FANG - P/E: 7.21 Vista Energy VIST - P/E: 8.35

PDC Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.66 in Q1 to $5.11 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%.

Ranger Oil has reported Q2 earnings per share at $5.6, which has increased by 19.66% compared to Q1, which was 4.68. This quarter, Gran Tierra Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.04 in Q1 and is now $0.14. Diamondback Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 5.2 in Q1 to $7.07 now. Vista Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.06 in Q2 to $0.75 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.