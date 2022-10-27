ñol

Tennant Hikes Dividend By 6%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 27, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Tennant Company TNC said its Board of Directors authorized a 6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.265 per share.
  • The increased dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
  • The increase marks Tennant's fifty-first consecutive year of annual cash dividend increase.
  • "This increased dividend reflects the company's strong financial foundation, disciplined capital allocation prioritization, and commitment to generating long-term value for our shareholders," said CEO Dave Huml.
  • Tennant held $73.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: TNC shares closed lower by 0.52% at $59.72 on Wednesday.

