Tennant Hikes Dividend By 6%

said its Board of Directors authorized a 6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.265 per share. The increased dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

The increase marks Tennant's fifty-first consecutive year of annual cash dividend increase.

"This increased dividend reflects the company's strong financial foundation, disciplined capital allocation prioritization, and commitment to generating long-term value for our shareholders," said CEO Dave Huml.

Tennant held $73.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Price Action: TNC shares closed lower by 0.52% at $59.72 on Wednesday.

