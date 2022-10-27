Kim Jong Un Builds Ice Cream Factory For 'Welfare' Of North Korean People Amid Food Shortage, Global Sanctions

North Korea built an ice cream factory in Pyongyang as instructed by its leader Kim Jong Un to tackle the country's faltering economy under global sanctions.

What Happened: The state media on Thursday reported that North Korea held a ceremony to celebrate the construction of a "modern" ice cream production base in the center of Taesongsan, reported Yonhap News Agency.

See Also: China Under Xi Jinping's COVID Zero Policy Similar To Kim Jong Un's North Korea, Says Expert: 'Felt More Like Pyongyang'

The "project for improving the welfare of the people cannot be delayed regardless of how severe the hardships are," Jon Hyon-chol, chairman of the budget committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, said while delivering a speech during the ceremony.

He also thanked Kim for "special measures" taken to speed up the construction within a short period of time.

The ice cream production base was built at Taesongsan, a mountain at the edge of Pyongyang, with major attraction sites, including amusement parks, swimming pools, and a zoo.

The decision comes as Kim looks to improve people's livelihoods amid chronic food shortages and prolonged global sanctions.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.