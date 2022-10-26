Biden Warns Putin: It Would Be 'Incredibly Serious Mistake' To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

President Joe Biden reiterated his warning on the use of nuclear weapons to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

What Happened: Biden said in response to a question by a reporter, “Let me just say: Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake for it to use a tactical nuclear weapon,” reported The New York Times.

On whether Russia was preparing a dirty bomb — a conventional device that spreads radioactive material — Biden said, “I’m not guaranteeing you that it’s a false flag operation yet, don’t know, but it would be a serious, serious mistake.”

Why It Matters: Hours after Biden’s speech, Ukraine accused Russia of building dirty bombs at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, which is currently under Russian control, reported the Times.

American intelligence agencies and the Pentagon reportedly fear that Russia could create a scenario that would incite the use of a nuclear weapon.

Recently, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb.”

It was reported earlier that Putin’s forces are preparing to work under radioactive contamination.

