ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
October 16, 2022 11:33 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Talks of a escalation of the Russia-Ukraine standoff as a nuclear war have been gaining ground.
  • Elon Musk took to Twitter to point out the perils of nuclear war and warns about the rising probability of it.
Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war.

Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.

Responding to him via tweet, Musk suggested no reasonable person would launch a nuclear war.

 

Russia has the ability to destroy USA & Europe utterly with nuclear missiles in less than 30 minutes & vice versa.

A surprising number of people don’t know this.

Of course, it would be MAD to use them, but it is also MAD to be in this situation at all.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since late February over claims to some of the eastern territory of Ukraine, with both sides not backing down.

See Also: Elon Musk Says He's Being Targeted By 'Mainstream Media' After Report Said He Spoke To Putin Before Floating Peace Plan

Nuclear War Risk Highest: Quote-tweeting an Oct. 6 a New York Times story about President Joe Biden’s take that the "prospect of Armageddon" is now the highest since the Cuban missile crisis, Musk said it would be great if the threat of nuclear war could abate.

 

Would be great if someday humanity stopped pointing nukes at itself that would destroy almost all life on Earth.

In any given year, there is a chance above zero that they will be launched. We are now at the highest risk in 60 years.https://t.co/hSqNeYHNX1

 

Earlier this month, in a Twitter chat, Musk said he sees a rapidly rising probability of a nuclear war, adding that he was up all night to think of any way to de-escalate the Ukraine war.

Photo: Bordovski Yauheni via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskEurasiaRussia-Ukraine WarNewsPoliticsGeneral