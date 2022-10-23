Will Trump Appear Before Jan. 6 Committee? Pelosi Says He Isn't 'Man Enough To Show Up'

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday she doesn’t believe former President Donald Trump will make an appearance before the Jan.6 committee probing the Capitol insurrection.

What Happened: The House Speaker made the comments in an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart. “I don’t think he’s man enough to show up,” Pelosi said, adding that the former president's lawyers would dissuade him from showing up as "he has to testify under oath.”

“The public should make the judgment,” she said. Pelosi, when asked about a scenario where Trump refuses to accede to the Committee's subpoena, added that such an action would imply that “he thinks he’s above the law.”

Why It Matters: Pelosi told Capehart on Sunday that she’s kept her “distance” from the committee's decision-making.

Trump was officially subpoenaed by the panel on Friday. He has been asked to produce relevant documentary material as set forth — by Nov. 4. This would be followed by one or more days of “deposition testimony," beginning on or about Nov. 14, according to a prior report.

Earlier, Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said there was no “disagreement” on the panel when it came to the issuance of the subpoena to Trump.

