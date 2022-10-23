ñol

Boris Johnson Tries To Win Support For UK PM Comeback Bid

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 23, 2022 12:11 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Earlier this year, Johnson resigned as prime minister over several scandals.
  • Truss announced her resignation, six weeks into her term, after Britain went into political and economic turmoil.
Boris Johnson is back in London in an attempt to salvage his political career in the U.K. To win a second term as prime minister, Johnson has reportedly mounted an effort to replace Liz Truss as the premier. 

What Happened: Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, six weeks into her term, after Britain went into political and economic turmoil. 

Earlier this year, Johnson resigned as prime minister amid several scandals. He was prime minister from 2019 to 2022. He is still under investigation. 

Johnson, along with former finance minister Rishi Sunak and former defense minister Penny Mordaunt, is battling to get the support of lawmakers to enter a ballot to become the next prime minister, Reuters reports. 

Under the rules, if only one candidate passes the threshold of 100 lawmakers on Monday, they will be declared prime minister.

In a recent tweet, Sunak announced that he would be standing in the contest. 

Also Read: Vladimir Putin Would Not Have Invaded Ukraine If He Was A Woman: Boris Johnson

Following the demise of Johnson’s government, Truss came first, Sunak second and Mordaunt third in the leadership race, following which Truss became the prime minister. 

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted saying she fully supports Johnson for his possible return. 

“Boris has the mandate to deliver our elected manifesto and a proven track record getting the big decisions right,” she said in the tweet.

For the Conservative Party, Johnson’s return is a polarizing issue, as some party members say he is a vote-getter, while others feel that he is a toxic figure who would struggle to unite the party.

Photo: Number 10 on flickr.

