Intuitive Surgical, Netflix, ASML And Other Big Gainers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones dropping 100 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX jumped 77.3% to settle at $11.01 on Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded a $50 million cost-sharing grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST jumped 40.3% to settle at $2.23 after the company was awarded a DOE contract.
- Biohaven Ltd. BHVN rose 18.3% to settle at $12.40. Biohaven filed for offering of 20 million common shares.
- Momentive Global Inc. MNTV climbed 16.2% to close at $7.54 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is considering a sale after receiving takeover interest.
- Zymeworks Inc. ZYME gained 15.9% to close at $6.50 after the company and Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize zanidatamab.
- NACCO Industries, Inc. NC surged 14.2% to close at $59.66.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX rose 13.1% to close at $272.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and reported global streaming paid net additions of 2.41 million. Global streaming paid memberships grew 4.5% year over year.
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL surged 12.2% to settle at $58.37 after the company was selected for a $141.7 million grant from the US Department of Energy.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG shares gained 9% to close at $211.14 as the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results.
- SES AI Corporation SES gained 8.2% to close at $6.24.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP surged 8.1% to settle at $10.63.
- RPC, Inc. RES gained 7.2% to close at $8.74.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR rose 6.9% to close at $76.09 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- ASML Holding N.V. ASML rose 6.3% to close at $424.02 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL rose 5% to close at $39.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
