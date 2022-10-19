Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Via Renewables VIA - P/E: 7.28 Kenon Hldgs KEN - P/E: 1.35 Central Puerto CEPU - P/E: 7.2 OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 7.62 UGI UGI - P/E: 5.35

Via Renewables has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.18, which has decreased by 74.29% compared to Q1, which was 0.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.76%, which has increased by 0.61% from last quarter's yield of 9.15%.

This quarter, Kenon Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $11.86 in Q1 and is now $4.92. Most recently, Central Puerto reported earnings per share at $0.13, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.3. OGE Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.36, which has decreased by 74.1% compared to Q1, which was 1.39. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.25%, which has increased by 0.14% from 4.11% last quarter.

Most recently, UGI reported earnings per share at $0.06, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $1.91. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.35%, which has decreased by 0.71% from 4.06% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.