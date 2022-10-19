Rolls-Royce Chief Touts Its Debut EV As 'Most Perfect' Product; Bags Massive Orders Even Before Launch

- More than 300 U.S. buyers have already made deposits for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc's RYCEY debut electric vehicle before its unveiling on October 18.
- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told CNBC that the buyers visited the company's headquarters in Goodwood, England, over the past two weeks to get a sneak peek at the Spectre, which had a starting price tag of $413,000.
- "Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls Royce has ever produced," Muller-Otvos said.
- The two-door coupe has a range of about 320 miles and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds.
- Rolls-Royce aimed to become fully electric by 2030.
- "Once they have seen it here, they are delighted," the report quoted Muller-Otvos. "The order book looks strong."
- Spectre is touted as an "Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé."
- The company plans to deliver the first customer cars in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- General Motors Co GM also launched its Celestiq EV, which starts at more than $300,000.
- In 2021, Rolls-Royce delivered 5,586 cars.
