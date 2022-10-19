Marten Transport And 4 Other Stock Picks For Tuesday From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Mark Lear

Analyst Firm: Piper Sandler

Ratings Accuracy: 83%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating for Sitio Royalties Corp. STR, and lowered price target from $33 to $32

Analyst: Philip Gibbs

Analyst Firm: Keybanc

Ratings Accuracy: 82%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating for Materion Corporation MTRN, but lowered price target from $100 to $94

Analyst: Alex Rygiel

Analyst Firm: B. Riley Securities

Ratings Accuracy: 82%

Latest Rating: Reiterated a Neutral rating for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH, but cut the price target from $20 to $17.

Analyst: Jack Atkins

Analyst Firm: Stephens & Co.

Ratings Accuracy: 81%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating for Marten Transport, Ltd. MRTN, and raised price target from $23 to $25.

Analyst: Neil Mehta

Analyst Firm: Goldman Sachs

Ratings Accuracy: 78%

Latest Rating: Upgraded rating on EOG Resources, Inc. EOG from Neutral to Buy.